OpenOcean Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.97 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $23.69 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.