OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,296,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.