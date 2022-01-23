ORAO Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36,952.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $285,225.14 and $36,952.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

