ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 127.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ORIX by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

