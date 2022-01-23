Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.