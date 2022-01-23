Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Schaub purchased 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

