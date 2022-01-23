Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

NYSE OVV opened at $36.69 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

