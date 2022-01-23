Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.56.

Shares of PANW opened at $483.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

