Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

