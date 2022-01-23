Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCBS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

