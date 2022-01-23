Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MIRM opened at $16.90 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

