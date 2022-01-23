Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,333 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

