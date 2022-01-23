Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 70.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

