Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.09.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.75 and a one year high of C$41.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.48.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

