Parnassus Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Cummins worth $102,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

