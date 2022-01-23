Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 96,100 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of American Tower worth $955,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average of $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

