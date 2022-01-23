Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,902 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,585,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.