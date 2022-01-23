Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,631 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $146,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,262,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,932,000 after buying an additional 1,270,328 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 476,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

