Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,063 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.10.

PTNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.