Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.
Paycom Software stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
