Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.

Paycom Software stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

