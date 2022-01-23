Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,821 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

