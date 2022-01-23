Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $219.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

