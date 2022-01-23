Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $53.61 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

