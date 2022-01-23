Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

