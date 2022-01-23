Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after buying an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,198,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

