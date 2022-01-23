Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.55 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Peercoin has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $20,919.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,352,924 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

