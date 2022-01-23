Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kimball International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kimball International by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimball International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

