Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

