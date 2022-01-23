Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

