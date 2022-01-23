Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,355 shares of company stock valued at $107,160,094. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

