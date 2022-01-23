Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 302,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,118. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.