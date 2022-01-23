People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average is $244.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.