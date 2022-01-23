People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

