People s United Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,303 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

