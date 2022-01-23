People s United Financial Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.