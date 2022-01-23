People s United Financial Inc. Trims Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Cognex stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

