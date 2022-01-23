Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $69.72 on Friday. Persimmon has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

