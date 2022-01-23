Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.