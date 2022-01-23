Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 8.6%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

