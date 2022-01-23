Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

