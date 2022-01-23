PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.54 and traded as high as C$4.88. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 37,191 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.54.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$324,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$343,473.42. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,124,208.72. Insiders sold a total of 123,957 shares of company stock worth $594,051 in the last three months.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.