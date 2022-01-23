Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PING opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

