Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.