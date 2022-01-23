PIVX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $20.57 million and $2.05 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008200 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,157,337 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

