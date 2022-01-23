Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading Up 2.3%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 18,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,161,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares valued at $69,238,499. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

