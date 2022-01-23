Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) vs. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Financial Analysis

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -50.00% -43.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 644.05%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 2,696.40 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -0.94 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($3.12) -4.16

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

