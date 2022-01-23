PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,168 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $592,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

