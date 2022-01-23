PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 879 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

