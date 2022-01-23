PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

