PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

